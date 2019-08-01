UrduPoint.com
17 Police Killed In Yemen Rebel Attack On Aden: Medics

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 05:07 PM

17 police killed in Yemen rebel attack on Aden: medics

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ):At least 17 Yemeni police were killed and scores wounded Thursday in a rebel attack on a military camp near the government-held second city of Aden, a medical source said.

The rebels who control the capital said that the attack on Al-Jala camp, about 20 kilometres (13 miles) west of Aden, was carried out using a drone and a ballistic missile.

The attack came as a suicide bomber killed at least three police,trained and backed by the United Arab Emirates, in the Sheikh Othmanarea of the southern port city.

