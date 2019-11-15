UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17 South African Black Rhino Relocated To Malawi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:44 PM

17 South African black rhino relocated to Malawi

Malawi has received 17 black rhinos from South Africa under a programme to replenish the endangered species which has been extinct in the country since the 1970s, a conservation charity said Wednesday

Blantyre, Malawi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Malawi has received 17 black rhinos from South Africa under a programme to replenish the endangered species which has been extinct in the country since the 1970s, a conservation charity said Wednesday.

Africa Parks, a charity headed by Britain's Prince Harry, said the operation began on Monday, beginning with an eight-hour drive from South Africa's Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife game reserve.

The rhinos were then released into Liwonde National Park in southern Malawi, where British troops are training local anti-poaching rangers.

"This is one of the largest international black rhino translocations to date," said a statement by Peter Fearnhead of Africa Parks, which rehabilitates and manages around a dozen parks in 10 countries.

The operation was carried out in conjunction with WWF South Africa and the Malawian and South African governments.

"Our shared vision is to bolster Malawi's existing rhino populations and to support regional efforts to conserve this critically endangered species," Fearnhead said.

Brighton Kumchedwa, Malawi's director of wildlife and parks, said the initiative would bolster the population of rhino, which went extinct in Malawi in 1981 before the reintroduction of four rhinos in 1993.

Malawi authorities have refused to state the current rhino population, citing security reasons.

But according to the Central African Wilderness Safaris website, only about 10 rhinos live in Malawi's parks.

Fearnhead said the newly introduced rhinos would be fitted with GPS sensors, and that the animals would be tracked by aerial surveillance and daily ranger patrols.

Once plentiful across sub-Saharan Africa, black rhinos first suffered from hunting by European settlers. Later, poachers largely wiped them out, with only 2,475 recorded in 1993, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

Conservation efforts have since brought the population back up to around 5,000.

Related Topics

Africa World Rangers South Africa Malawi From

Recent Stories

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

16 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

31 minutes ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

28 minutes ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

28 minutes ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

30 minutes ago

Principal PGMI for launching Diabetes Specialist d ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.