170,000 People Living In The Open In NW Syria: UN

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 06:53 PM

An estimated 170,000 of the 900,000 civilians forced from their homes in a massive wave of displacement in northwestern Syria are living out in the open, the UN said Thursday

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :An estimated 170,000 of the 900,000 civilians forced from their homes in a massive wave of displacement in northwestern Syria are living out in the open, the UN said Thursday.

The largest displacement since the civil war in Syria broke out nearly nine years ago comes in the thick of winter, with temperatures often dipping below zero Celsius and snow covering some districts.

"Harsh winter conditions further aggravate the suffering of these vulnerable people who fled their homes to escape the violence, most of whom have been displaced multiple times over nine years of conflict," the United Nations said.

In its latest update, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said around a fifth of those newly displaced were sleeping rough.

"Almost 170,000 of those newly displaced people are estimated tobe living in the open or in unfinished buildings," it said.

