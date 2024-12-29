179 Dead In South Korea's Worst Plane Crash
Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2024 | 09:10 PM
Muan (South Korea) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) A Jeju Air plane carrying 181 people from Thailand to South Korea crashed on arrival Sunday, smashing into a barrier and bursting into flames, killing everyone aboard except for two flight attendants plucked from the wreckage.
A bird strike was cited by authorities as the likely cause of the crash -- the worst ever aviation disaster on South Korean soil -- which flung passengers out of the plane and left it "almost completely destroyed", according to fire officials.
Video showed the Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 landing on its belly at Muan International Airport, skidding off the runway as smoke streamed out from the engines, before crashing into a wall and exploding in flames.
"Of the 179 dead, 65 have been identified," the country's fire agency said, adding that DNA retrieval had begun.
Inside the airport terminal, tearful family members gathered to wait for news.
An official began calling out the Names of the 65 victims who had been identified, with each name triggering fresh cries of grief from waiting relatives.
Only two people -- both flight attendants -- were rescued from the crash, the fire department said.
"Passengers were ejected from the aircraft after it collided with the wall, leaving little chance of survival," a local fire official told families at a briefing, according to a statement released by the fire brigade.
Both black boxes -- the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder -- have been found, deputy transport minister Joo Jong-wan said at a briefing.
Recent Stories
117th Open Auction for Number Plates generates over AED81 Million
UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious investments bolster leadership
Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Programme members visit UAE
Economic Content Creators Programme explores engaging storytelling techniques in ..
179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Korean plane crash in Muan
Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, holds Israel responsible
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minister
Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing two
UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over plane crash victim ..
Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan ..
Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival
More Stories From World
-
Chad votes in general election after three years of army rule2 minutes ago
-
Some Americans in Panama reject Trump's canal threat2 minutes ago
-
179 dead in South Korea's worst plane crash3 minutes ago
-
Tourist killed in Egypt Red Sea shark attack: environment ministry2 hours ago
-
Mikheil Kavelashvili, ex-Man City striker and Georgia's disputed far-right president2 hours ago
-
Moeller wins super-G to record maiden World Cup victory3 hours ago
-
Salome Zurabishvili: outgoing Georgian leader defying the government3 hours ago
-
China's fastest CR450 high-speed train prototype unveiled in Beijing4 hours ago
-
Georgia's new president sworn in amid political showdown5 hours ago
-
Chad votes in triple elections after three years of army rule5 hours ago
-
Shock, grief at South Korea Jeju Air crash site5 hours ago
-
Zverev helps champions Germany knock Brazil out of United Cup6 hours ago