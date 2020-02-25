18 children among 52 hurt in Germany car ramming: police

A car that rammed into a carnival procession in central Germany Monday injured 52 people, including 18 children, police said, adding that the perpetrator's motive remains unclear

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :A car that rammed into a carnival procession in central Germany Monday injured 52 people, including 18 children, police said, adding that the perpetrator's motive remains unclear.

"Among the victims are 18 children (while)... at present 35 people are still undergoing treatment in the hospital and 17 were already able to leave," police in Hesse state posted on Twitter Tuesday.