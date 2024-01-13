18 Dead, 35 Injured In Colombian Highway Landslide
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2024 | 01:10 PM
BOGOTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Eighteen people were killed and 35 injured in a landslide in the Choco region of Colombia on a highway near the town of Carmen de Atrato.
The landslide occurred due to heavy rains.
Governor of Antioquia, Andres Julian Rendon, said search and rescue teams had been dispatched to the region and many victims were trapped under the soil.
Vice President Francia Marquez wrote on X that the government is closely monitoring the situation.
An announcement from the Emergency Center said it received reports of landslides simultaneously, and it was noted that many more victims could be under the soil than initially thought.
Recent Stories
Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan
PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats
ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting candidates today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024
El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023
National polio immunization campaign concludes
Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December
Three die as fire erupts in house
Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza
Blinken meets senior Chinese official
Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Police
More Stories From World
-
10 volumes of "The Development History of Marxism" published6 minutes ago
-
Another winter storm, extreme cold spreading across parts of Canada6 minutes ago
-
U.S. agricultural futures fall6 minutes ago
-
China's coastal bulk freight index up in December16 minutes ago
-
China renews yellow alert for thick fog26 minutes ago
-
6 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Australia's Sydney26 minutes ago
-
5.0-magnitude quake hits Fiji Islands Region --26 minutes ago
-
Taiwan votes in key election under Chinese threats36 minutes ago
-
Cambodia's garment, footwear, travel goods exports down 12 pct in 202336 minutes ago
-
Rugby Union: Challenge Cup results46 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results56 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table2 hours ago