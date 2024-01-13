Open Menu

18 Dead, 35 Injured In Colombian Highway Landslide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2024 | 01:10 PM

18 dead, 35 injured in Colombian highway landslide

BOGOTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Eighteen people were killed and 35 injured in a landslide in the Choco region of Colombia on a highway near the town of Carmen de Atrato.

The landslide occurred due to heavy rains.

Governor of Antioquia, Andres Julian Rendon, said search and rescue teams had been dispatched to the region and many victims were trapped under the soil.

Vice President Francia Marquez wrote on X that the government is closely monitoring the situation.

An announcement from the Emergency Center said it received reports of landslides simultaneously, and it was noted that many more victims could be under the soil than initially thought.

