UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

18 Dead, Four Missing In Attack On Niger Army Camp

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 05:17 PM

18 dead, four missing in attack on Niger army camp

Eighteen soldiers were killed when "terrorists" struck an army camp in western Niger, the government said Tuesday, adding that the US and France provided air support to help repel the assault

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Eighteen soldiers were killed when "terrorists" struck an army camp in western Niger, the government said Tuesday, adding that the US and France provided air support to help repel the assault.

The attack took place on Monday afternoon at a camp at Inates on the border with Mali, the defence ministry said in a statement, adding that four soldiers were listed as missing.

Niger, one of the world's poorest countries, lies in the heart of the fragile Sahel region, which is battling an Islamist insurgency.

Related Topics

Attack World Army France Mali Niger Border Government

Recent Stories

Plastic Imports decrease by 4 pc in 11 months: PBS ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan's prosperity depends upon Balochistan's d ..

3 minutes ago

AU Says Considering Russian Railways as Contractor ..

3 minutes ago

Next Meeting of OPEC+ Monitoring Committee to Be H ..

3 minutes ago

CAA constructs seven washrooms at Jinnah Internati ..

43 seconds ago

Dubai hosts 5th WCO GLOBAL AEO CONFERENCE in March ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.