18 dead, four missing in attack on Niger army camp

Eighteen soldiers were killed when "terrorists" struck an army camp in western Niger, the government said Tuesday, adding that the US and France provided air support to help repel the assault

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Eighteen soldiers were killed when "terrorists" struck an army camp in western Niger, the government said Tuesday, adding that the US and France provided air support to help repel the assault.

The attack took place on Monday afternoon at a camp at Inates on the border with Mali, the defence ministry said in a statement, adding that four soldiers were listed as missing.

Niger, one of the world's poorest countries, lies in the heart of the fragile Sahel region, which is battling an Islamist insurgency.