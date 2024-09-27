Open Menu

18 Dead In Sudan's El-Fasher After Paramilitary Attack On Market: Medic

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Port Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) A paramilitary attack on a market in the Sudanese city of El-Fasher killed 18 people, a medical source told AFP on Friday, after world leaders appealed for an end to the country's wartime suffering.

The Rapid Support Forces' shelling of the market on Thursday evening also injured dozens, activists said separately, as the paramilitaries and regular army vie for control of the North Darfur state capital, 17 months into their war in the northeast African country.

"We received last night at the hospital 18 dead," some of them burned and others killed with severe shrapnel injuries, a source at El-Fasher Teaching Hospital told AFP, requesting anonymity for their own protection.

The plight of Sudan, and El-Fasher in particular, has been under discussion this week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

"We must compel the warring parties to accept humanitarian pauses in El-Fasher, Khartoum and other highly vulnerable areas," Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, said on Wednesday.

The Teaching Hospital is one of the last still receiving patients in El-Fasher, where reports of a "full-scale assault" by RSF on the city last weekend led UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to call for an urgent ceasefire.

The paramilitaries have besieged El-Fasher since May, and famine has already been declared in Zamzam refugee camp near the city of two million.

Paramilitary "artillery shelling continued this morning" on residential neighbourhoods and the market, the local resistance committee said on Friday.

The committee, which reported the dozens of wounded in Thursday's market attack, is one of hundreds of pro-democracy volunteer groups across Sudan that provide crucial aid to civilians caught in the crossfire.

Sudan's war has killed tens of thousands of people. The World Health Organization cited a toll of at least 20,000 but United States envoy Tom Perriello has said some estimates reach 150,000.

