UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

18 Injured As Shells Hit Turkish Border Towns

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 07:53 PM

18 injured as shells hit Turkish border towns

At least 18 people were injured in shelling on Turkish border towns on Thursday, local media said, a day after Ankara launched an operation against Kurdish forces in northern Syria

Akakale, Turkey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :At least 18 people were injured in shelling on Turkish border towns on Thursday, local media said, a day after Ankara launched an operation against Kurdish forces in northern Syria.

Three people were injured, one seriously, when shells hit a government building in Akcakale, according to an AFP journalist on the scene.

Smoke was seen rising from several places around the town, and shelling was ongoing, AFP reporters said.

Turkish media said injuries were reported in Akcakale and Ceylanpinar.

They lie just across the border from the Syrian towns of Tal Abyadand Ras Al-Ain, which have been the focus of Turkey's operation againstKurdish forces since it was launched on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Injured Syria Turkey Ankara Border Media From Government

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed, Hussain Al Hammadi visit police ac ..

25 minutes ago

Tickets now on sale for Abu Dhabi T10 cricket tour ..

25 minutes ago

Ahmed, Sajid, Zulfiqar contribute in victories for ..

31 minutes ago

Al Rumaithi leads UAE delegation in GCC Supreme Mi ..

40 minutes ago

Peshawar Police foils kidnapping bid of a girl

2 minutes ago

Gold price soars by Rs 250, traded at Rs 87,450 pe ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.