18 injured as shells hit Turkish border towns

Akakale, Turkey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :At least 18 people were injured in shelling on Turkish border towns on Thursday, local media said, a day after Ankara launched an operation against Kurdish forces in northern Syria

Three people were injured, one seriously, when shells hit a government building in Akcakale, according to an AFP journalist on the scene.

Smoke was seen rising from several places around the town, and shelling was ongoing, AFP reporters said.

Turkish media said injuries were reported in Akcakale and Ceylanpinar.

They lie just across the border from the Syrian towns of Tal Abyadand Ras Al-Ain, which have been the focus of Turkey's operation againstKurdish forces since it was launched on Wednesday.