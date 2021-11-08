18 killed in Niger goldmine collapse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :At least 18 people died when an artisanal goldmine collapsed in southern Niger near the border with Nigeria, the local mayor said on Monday.

"The provisional death toll is 18 people, whom we buried this morning," Adamou Gueraou, mayor of Dan-Issa district, told AFP of Sunday's disaster.

"There were also seven hospitalised with injuries," he said, adding that Nigerian nationals were among the injured.

The accident was sparked when artisanal wells collapsed at the Garin-Liman mine site on Sunday afternoon, he said.

"Rescue operations are still going on, there might still be bodies trapped at the bottom of the pits," a local source said.