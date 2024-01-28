Open Menu

1.8 Mln Zambians Get Cholera Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2024 | 02:10 PM

1.8 mln Zambians get cholera vaccine

LUSAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) About 1.8 million Zambians in cholera hotspot areas have gotten the oral cholera vaccine as the exercise comes to a close, health authorities said on Saturday.

Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo said in an update statement on the cholera situation that the vaccine was administered in hotspot districts in Lusaka Province, including Lusaka, the country's capital.

The country commenced the targeted vaccination exercise on Jan.

16.

The minister said the Ministerial Taskforce on Cholera has intensified its community cleaning exercise in hotspot shanty compounds in the country's capital.

According to her, the task force has been mobilizing residents to clean various public places as part of efforts to tackle the waterborne disease.

"This outbreak continues to pose a threat to the health security of the nation and therefore calls for a continued intensified multisectoral response," she said.

Related Topics

Oral Lusaka Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

6 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

15 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

15 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

15 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

16 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

16 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

16 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

16 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

16 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

16 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

16 hours ago

More Stories From World