18 Women Out Of 121 Nobel Literature Prize Laureates
Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Women make up half of mankind, but only 18 of the 121 Nobel literature prize laureates.
Here is a list of the women who have won the prestigious honour since it was first awarded in 1901.
2024: Han Kang (South Korea)
2022: Annie Ernaux (France)
2020: Louise Gluck (US)
2015: Svetlana Alexievich (Belarus)
2009: Herta Mueller (Germany)
2007: Doris Lessing (Britain)
2004: Elfriede Jelinek (Austria)
1996: Wislawa Szymborska (Poland)
1993: Toni Morrison (United States)
1991: Nadine Gordimer (South Africa)
1966: Nelly Sachs (Sweden), with Shmuel Agnon of Israel
1945: Gabriela Mistral (Chile)
1938: Pearl Buck (United States)
1928: Sigrid Undset (Norway)
1926: Grazia Deledda (Italy)
po/giv
