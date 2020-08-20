UrduPoint.com
18th Meeting Of China-India Border Affairs Consultation, Coordination Mechanism Held

Thu 20th August 2020



BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The 18th meeting of the China-India Border Affairs consultation and coordination mechanism was held via video, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

Director of the Department of Boundary and Maritime Affairs of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hong Liang and Joint Secretary of East Asia Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India Naveen Srivstava co-chaired the meeting.

Representatives from the foreign affairs, defense, immigration and other departments of the two countries participated.

The two sides reviewed the recent situation in the China-India border area, positively evaluated the progress made in the disengagement of the front-line forces of the two countries, and frankly and in-depth exchanged views on remaining issues on the ground, enhancing mutual understanding.

The two sides agreed to earnestly implement the consensus reached by the two countries' foreign ministers and special representatives on border issues, continue to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, promote further relaxation and cooling of the Sino-Indian border situation, properly handle remaining issues on the ground, and jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border area.

