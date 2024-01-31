19 Dead, 22 Injured In Fiery Mexico Bus Crash
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) A fiery collision between a double-decker bus and a truck left 19 people dead and 22 injured Tuesday in northwestern Mexico, authorities said.
"Nineteen lifeless bodies have been counted," Sara Quinonez, attorney general of Sinaloa state, said in a video posted on social media, adding that it would take time to identify the remains.
Officials were seen inspecting the charred wreckage of the passenger bus, which had been traveling from the city of Guadalajara in the western state of Jalisco to Los Mochis in Sinaloa.
The truck and the bus -- carrying nearly 50 people -- collided head-on before catching fire, Roy Navarrete, director of civil protection in Sinaloa, said at a press conference.
Deadly road accidents are common in Mexico, often due to high speeds, poor vehicle conditions or driver fatigue.
Crashes involving freight trucks have also increased on the country's highways.
In one of the worst accidents in recent years, at least 29 people were killed in July 2023 when a passenger bus careened off a mountain road and plummeted into a ravine in the southern state of Oaxaca.
Road crashes are a leading cause of deaths among migrants making the dangerous journey overland to the United States.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh
Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.
DC Kohat chairs meeting on general elections
FPCCI delegation interacts with importers, dealers of Pakistani products in Saud ..
More Stories From World
-
Universal Music warns it will pull songs from TikTok22 minutes ago
-
Desperate Gazans scour aid trucks for food amid UN agency's funding crisis2 hours ago
-
US consumer confidence hits highest level since Dec. 20218 hours ago
-
Macron urges Europe to 'accelerate' aid to Ukraine8 hours ago
-
Desperate Gazans scour aid trucks for food amid UN agency's funding crisis8 hours ago
-
Italy says ChatGPT breached privacy rules8 hours ago
-
Jailed Zimbabwe opposition figure Sikhala to be released9 hours ago
-
Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence10 hours ago
-
Iran summons British envoy to protest 'accusations'10 hours ago
-
China notes reports of Pakistani citizens’ assassination by Indian agents10 hours ago
-
Security staff to strike at major German airports12 hours ago
-
UPS says it will cut 12,000 jobs, closes challenging year12 hours ago