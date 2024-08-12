19 dead after Uganda rubbish dump landslide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) Nineteen people including five children are confirmed dead after a landslide at a huge garbage dump in the Ugandan capital Kampala, a senior official said on Sunday, amid claims the site was a disaster waiting to happen.

Local media said homes, people and livestock were buried in mountains of waste at the landfill in the northern Kampala district of Kiteezi on Saturday after a collapse caused by heavy downpours.

President Yoweri Museveni said he had directed the army's special forces to help in the search and rescue operation and demanded to know who allowed people to live near such a "potentially hazardous and dangerous heap".

The area's resident commissioner Yasin Ndide told AFP after visiting the scene of the disaster that the death toll was now 19, including five children.

"The rescue mission is ongoing but with little hope of finding more survivors," he said, adding that local authorities were setting up temporary shelters for those affected by the disaster.

Ndide blamed the "encroachment" of local people who had breached the perimeter fence and settled on the site for the loss of life.

Kampala's metropolitan police spokesman Patrick Onyango had earlier told reporters at the scene that 14 bodies had been recovered on Saturday, and another four on Sunday.

Onyango also told AFP that 14 people had been rescued, while an estimated 1,000 were displaced and that the police were working with other government agencies and community leaders to see how to help those affected.

Kampala mayor Erias Lukwago said that "many, many more could be still buried in the heap as the rescue operation is ongoing".

He described it as a "national disaster", blaming corrupt officials who he said had been syphoning off money that should have been used to maintain the landfill.