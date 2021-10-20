UrduPoint.com

'19 Dead' As Lorry Hits Bus In Egypt Capital

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 09:59 PM

'19 dead' as lorry hits bus in Egypt capital

Nineteen people died in Egypt Wednesday when a minibus was hit by an oncoming lorry travelling the wrong way on a Cairo bypass, medical and security sources said

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Nineteen people died in Egypt Wednesday when a minibus was hit by an oncoming lorry travelling the wrong way on a Cairo bypass, medical and security sources said.

The accident happened in the October 6 suburb on the western edge of the capital, killing the driver of the minibus and 18 passengers, the sources said.

Travel accidents are frequent in Egypt, where many roads are badly maintained and traffic rules often neglected by drivers and authorities.

About 7,000 people were killed on the country's roads last year, according to official figures.

Related Topics

Accident Egypt Driver Died Traffic Cairo October

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Jaber emphasises importance of GCC coope ..

Sultan Al Jaber emphasises importance of GCC cooperation to enhance performance ..

29 minutes ago
 Construction work on IJP road likely to start soon ..

Construction work on IJP road likely to start soon

33 seconds ago
 AC seeks NAB comments on co-accused acquittal plea ..

AC seeks NAB comments on co-accused acquittal plea in BISP reference

36 seconds ago
 Kenya lifts Covid curfew, unveils stimulus plan

Kenya lifts Covid curfew, unveils stimulus plan

6 minutes ago
 Supreme Court decides to probe delay in restoratio ..

Supreme Court decides to probe delay in restoration of local bodies in Punjab

6 minutes ago
 Bannu Division Administration meets on polio eradi ..

Bannu Division Administration meets on polio eradication

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.