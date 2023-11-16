19 dead in north China coal mine company building fire

(@FahadShabbir)

TAIYUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Death toll has risen to 19 after a fire broke out Thursday morning at a building of a coal mine company in north China's Shanxi Province, according to the Shanxi branch of the National Mine Safety Administration.

The fire ripped through the second floor of the five-story building located in Lishi District of Lyuliang City. Rescue efforts are underway, according to local authorities.

The building belongs to the private Yongju coal mine company, which has a production capacity of 120 tonnes a year.