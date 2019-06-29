UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

19 G20 Members, Without US, Recommit To Paris Climate Deal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 25 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:14 PM

19 G20 members, without US, recommit to Paris climate deal

Nineteen members of the G20, without the United States, agreed Saturday to the "irreversibility" of the Paris climate deal and pledged its full implementation, after two days of talks

Osaka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Nineteen members of the G20, without the United States, agreed Saturday to the "irreversibility" of the Paris climate deal and pledged its full implementation, after two days of talks.

The language in the final statement after the summit in Japan's Osaka mirrors that agreed during last year's G20, but was hard-won after objections from the United States.

Related Topics

Paris Osaka Japan United States From

Recent Stories

Smooth passage of budget opposition's defeat: Dr. ..

20 seconds ago

At least 15 killed in western India wall collapse

22 seconds ago

G20 says trade, geopolitical tensions have 'intens ..

24 seconds ago

Time to find a girl for Bilawal, he is ready to ma ..

16 minutes ago

Putin Tells Saudi Crown Prince Glad to Have Opport ..

19 minutes ago

KP Govt allocates over Rs5b for promotion of touri ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.