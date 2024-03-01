19 Injured As Car Drives Into Crowd In Poland's Szczecin
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 11:38 PM
A car ploughed into crowds on a street in the Polish city of Szczecin on Friday injuring 19 people, including six children, according to authorities
Witnesses said the car arrived a high speed and hit people waiting for a tram in the centre of the northwestern city.
The motorist continued for another kilometre (0.
6 miles) before crashing into three other vehicles, injuring the drivers, they added. The man was then detained.
"Among the injured there are six children and two of the injured are in critical condition," provincial governor Adam Rudawski told reporters.
Szczecin police spokesman Pawel Pankau said the driver was a 33-year-old Polish citizen from the city, adding: "This was not a terrorist act."
Pankau said there was no immediate indication that the suspect had been consuming drugs.
