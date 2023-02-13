UrduPoint.com

19 Killed In Burkina Attacks In Ouagadougou

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Nineteen people, including nine volunteers with the armed forces, were killed in two attacks in Burkina Faso, local inhabitants and a security source said on Monday

Seven members of the VDP volunteer force were killed in a mass attack on Thursday in the northwestern village of Dembo, a senior official with the militia told AFP.

On Sunday, a "terrorist group" killed 12 people, including two VDP members, at Yargatenga, a village near the eastern border with Togo and Ghana, local sources said.

"This is the third time that Yargatenga has been targeted in a month," a local official said, saying the town's commissioner had been killed in an ambush on February 1.

The attack in Dembo was carried out by "around 100 armed men who surged into the village in pickups and on motorcycles, opening fire before taking on the VDP," an official with the volunteer force told AFP.

