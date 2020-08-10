UrduPoint.com
19 Killed In Massacre In Eastern DR Congo's Ituri

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 09:37 PM

19 killed in massacre in eastern DR Congo's Ituri

Nineteen civilians were killed and two were wounded in attacks on three villages by a militia in the troubled eastern DR Congo province of Ituri, a local chief said Monday

Bunia, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Nineteen civilians were killed and two were wounded in attacks on three villages by a militia in the troubled eastern DR Congo province of Ituri, a local chief said Monday.

The attack took place on Sunday in the Banyali Kilo area, local chief Innocent Madukadala told AFP.

"They killed 19 people... some were killed by machete and others were shot dead," he said, blaming the Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO), an armed group blamed for ethnic attacks.

More Stories From World

