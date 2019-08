(@imziishan)

Kampala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Nineteen people died when a fuel truck barrelled into other vehicles in a busy town in western Uganda and exploded, police said Monday.

"Ten people died instantly" in the blast Sunday evening while nine others died in hospital, said regional police spokesman Martial Tumusiime.