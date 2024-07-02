1.9 Million Now Displaced In Gaza: UN Humanitarian Coordinator
Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 11:45 PM
The UN humanitarian coordinator for Gaza said Tuesday that 1.9 million people were now displaced in the territory, adding she was "deeply concerned" by reports of new evacuation orders for Khan Yunis
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The UN humanitarian coordinator for Gaza said Tuesday that 1.9 million people were now displaced in the territory, adding she was "deeply concerned" by reports of new evacuation orders for Khan Yunis.
The United Nations has estimated that up to 250,000 people are impacted by the Israeli military order for civilians to leave Al-Qarara, Bani Suhaila and other localities near the territory's second city of Khan Yunis.
"Over 1 million people have been displaced once again, desperately seeking shelter and safety (and) 1.9 million people are now displaced across Gaza... I'm deeply concerned about reports of new evacuation orders issued in the area of Khan Yunis," Sigrid Kaag told the UN Security Council.
"Palestinian civilians in Gaza have been plunged into an abyss of suffering. Their homes life shattered, their lives upended. The war has not merely created the most profound of humanitarian crises. It has unleashed a maelstrom of human misery," Kaag added.
She said that not enough aid was reaching the war-torn strip, and that the opening of new crossings, particularly to southern Gaza, was necessary to avert a humanitarian disaster.
Kaag said the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt should be re-opened, and also pleaded with the international community to do more to fund relief efforts.
The war started after Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
The militants also seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza, including 42 the army says are dead.
Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 37,925 people, also mostly civilians, according to data from the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.
Israel has not specifically said there will be a military operation in southern Gaza, but so far nearly every evacuation order has heralded major battles.
Recent Stories
SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day
Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues
Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles towards Jamaica
Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update
Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era; global leaders
Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Governor
Pogacar wins stage four to reclaim Tour de France lead
Austria v Turkey Euro 2024 last 16 starting line-ups
Football: Euro 2024 results
Ahsan Iqbal felicitate US government on 248th Independence Day
City District Police Karachi discuss security arrangements during Muharram
Senator urges opposition to chose consultation over confrontation
More Stories From World
-
Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles towards Jamaica4 minutes ago
-
Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era; global leaders4 minutes ago
-
107 killed in stampede at India religious gathering6 minutes ago
-
US to provide $2.3 bn in new security aid for Ukraine40 seconds ago
-
PM, President Emomali vow to further strengthen Pakistan-Tajikistan ties2 hours ago
-
Concessions to Taliban govt 'worth it' for Doha talks: EU envoy2 hours ago
-
Training completed for New Gwadar International Airport in Hainan, China2 hours ago
-
Orban calls for Ukraine ceasefire to speed up peace talks3 hours ago
-
Japan introduces 1st policy to promote AI use in defense sector3 hours ago
-
Philippines says Manila, Beijing agree to 'de-escalate' South China Sea tensions3 hours ago
-
Türkiye, UAE sign MoU to collaborate on social services2 hours ago
-
Nearly 100 killed in stampede at India religious gathering3 hours ago