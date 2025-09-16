19 Pakistani Firms Participate In Dubai's ISM Middle East 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 02:20 PM
DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Around 19 Pakistani companies are participating in the ISM middle East 2025 - a leading international trade fair dedicated to the confectionery, sweets, and snacks industry, serving as a key platform for producers, manufacturers, and retailers across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and beyond.
Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai Hussain Muhammad, along with Trade & Investment Consular Ali Zeb Khan, inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at the ISM Middle East 2025, being held from September 15 to 17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
Two Pakistani firms under the umbrella of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), while 17 other Pakistani companies are showcasing their products independently.
Pakistani companies are presenting a diverse range of premium confectionery, baked and frozen products, biscuits, cakes, chocolates, candies, chips, and snacks.
Consul General Hussain Muhammad emphasised that Pakistan’s participation at ISM Middle East reflected the country's growing strength in the global confectionery and snack industry.
“The presence of Pakistani firms at this premier platform highlights the quality, diversity, and competitiveness of our products and helps in strengthening trade linkages with the UAE, the wider Middle East, and beyond. Such engagements will open new avenues for Pakistani exporters in international markets”, he added.
Highlighting the significance of the event, Ali Zeb said that participation in the largest confectionery and snacks trade exhibition provides an ideal opportunity for Pakistani companies to get access to global markets and enhance business collaborations.
This year’s exhibition has drawn more than 700 exhibitors from over 60 countries. The MENA region continues to record strong year-on-year growth in snack consumption, making it one of the fastest-evolving markets for health-focused, eco-friendly, and culturally adapted snacking solutions.
