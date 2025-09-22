19 Pakistani Students Start Three-month Training In China On Ecology, Green Development
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 07:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Nineteen students from Pakistan have embarked on a three-month training program on ecology and green development at Shenyang Normal University in northeast China. The program, launched last Friday, combines lectures, field studies, laboratory practice, and academic seminars to provide participants with both theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience.
Trainees were invited from Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, and the Women University Multan with support from the China Scholarship Council.
Dr. Najam Ul Haq, Director of the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization at BZU told China Economic Net that many of the students already have a background in life sciences, so this is an excellent opportunity that will pave the way for future collaborations
He added that most of the participants come from modest backgrounds, making the international exposure especially valuable. Several have studied Chinese in Pakistan, laying the foundation for joint degree programs and expanded exchanges.
Pakistan, one of the countries most affected by climate change, has experienced devastating floods in recent years.
“The program is close to our heart,” Dr. Haq said, emphasizing plans for broader engagement — from exchange programs and joint degrees to the potential establishment of a Confucius Institute in Pakistan, CEN reported on Monday.
Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, pointed to existing collaborations: “We have successfully completed a major National Natural Science Foundation of China project on insect and spider diversity, and we are actively engaged in the Liaoning Province International Science and Technology Cooperation Program,” he said. “We are also pursuing new joint project applications and fostering postdoctoral research exchanges.”
Dr. Abid Ali from Shenyang Normal University, highlighted the awarding ceremony of language proficiency certificates for the first online Chinese language program in Pakistan jointly conducted with BZU.
According to Yang Song, President of Shenyang Normal University, the University has provided Chinese language education to 1,255 Pakistani students over the past five years.
During the launch event, the university also signed a cooperation agreement with BZU to further deepen institutional ties.
