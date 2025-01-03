Open Menu

19-year Old Indian Girl Takes Her Own Life During Live Instagram Stream

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 03, 2025 | 03:32 PM

19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream

Victim has been identified as 19-year old from Chhattisgarh area of India

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2025) A heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded in Chhattisgarh, India, as 19-year-old social media influencer Ankour Nath took her own life during a live Instagram stream — a moment witnessed by at least 21 of her followers.

At the time of the tragic live stream, Ankour began speaking about the suicide.

Although some of her followers attempted to intervene, their efforts were too late.

Despite being aware of the distressing situation, the online community as well as local individuals who rushed to her home, were unable to save her. The house was locked from the inside, and by the time help arrived, Ankour was already beyond reach.

The incident raised the critical questions about the systemic failure to support vulnerable individuals, especially in the face of visible distress.

One of Ankour's followers, feeling helpless, later informed the police that they couldn't even contact her in time, underscoring a tragic gap in real-time intervention.

Despite Ankour being highly active on social media, where she often posted content that gained significant attention, it appeared that no safety nets were in place for her.

The police started investigating the matter and her phone to understand her mental state.

Media reports suggest that Ankour was deeply heartbroken over a failed relationship while this emotional distress is being considered as a possible cause, the tragedy goes beyond a personal loss.

Related Topics

India Police Social Media Suicide From Instagram

Recent Stories

19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during ..

19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream

56 seconds ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startu ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'

48 minutes ago
 Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in Dec ..

Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December

1 hour ago
 AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

2 hours ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu ..

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

2 hours ago
 Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd ..

Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..

2 hours ago
 Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with ..

Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points

3 hours ago
 UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of G ..

UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From World