19-year Old Indian Girl Takes Her Own Life During Live Instagram Stream
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 03, 2025 | 03:32 PM
Victim has been identified as 19-year old from Chhattisgarh area of India
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2025) A heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded in Chhattisgarh, India, as 19-year-old social media influencer Ankour Nath took her own life during a live Instagram stream — a moment witnessed by at least 21 of her followers.
At the time of the tragic live stream, Ankour began speaking about the suicide.
Although some of her followers attempted to intervene, their efforts were too late.
Despite being aware of the distressing situation, the online community as well as local individuals who rushed to her home, were unable to save her. The house was locked from the inside, and by the time help arrived, Ankour was already beyond reach.
The incident raised the critical questions about the systemic failure to support vulnerable individuals, especially in the face of visible distress.
One of Ankour's followers, feeling helpless, later informed the police that they couldn't even contact her in time, underscoring a tragic gap in real-time intervention.
Despite Ankour being highly active on social media, where she often posted content that gained significant attention, it appeared that no safety nets were in place for her.
The police started investigating the matter and her phone to understand her mental state.
Media reports suggest that Ankour was deeply heartbroken over a failed relationship while this emotional distress is being considered as a possible cause, the tragedy goes beyond a personal loss.
