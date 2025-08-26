190 Pakistani students arrive in China for cutting-edge agri training

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) As part of the Pakistani Agriculture "Thousand Talents Plan" training program, Huazhong Agricultural University (HZAU) welcomed a delegation of 190 Pakistani students.

They will be divided into three specialized groups - aquaculture and processing, fruit and vegetable production and processing, and smart agriculture - for a three-month study under the bilateral youth development program.

This program, rooted in Pakistan-China cooperation, aims to train 1,000 Pakistani agriculture graduates in leading Chinese institutions to adopt advanced farming practices, China Economic Net reported on Tuesday.

HZAU is responsible for training 190 Pakistani agricultural managers and technical professionals, all of whom hold bachelor’s degrees or higher, with 154 possessing master’s degrees or higher.

The implementation of this program not only exemplifies the continued collaboration in agriculture but also represents a practical step taken jointly to promote agricultural development.

