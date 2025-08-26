Open Menu

190 Pakistani Students Arrive In China For Cutting-edge Agri Training

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2025 | 06:50 PM

190 Pakistani students arrive in China for cutting-edge agri training

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) As part of the Pakistani Agriculture "Thousand Talents Plan" training program, Huazhong Agricultural University (HZAU) welcomed a delegation of 190 Pakistani students.

They will be divided into three specialized groups - aquaculture and processing, fruit and vegetable production and processing, and smart agriculture - for a three-month study under the bilateral youth development program.

This program, rooted in Pakistan-China cooperation, aims to train 1,000 Pakistani agriculture graduates in leading Chinese institutions to adopt advanced farming practices, China Economic Net reported on Tuesday.

HZAU is responsible for training 190 Pakistani agricultural managers and technical professionals, all of whom hold bachelor’s degrees or higher, with 154 possessing master’s degrees or higher.

The implementation of this program not only exemplifies the continued collaboration in agriculture but also represents a practical step taken jointly to promote agricultural development.

APP/asg

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

2 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago

More Stories From World