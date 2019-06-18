UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

191 Performances Planned For China Children's Theatre Festival

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 06:26 PM

191 performances planned for China children's theatre festival

A total of 191 performances will be staged in Beijing during the upcoming month-long theatre festival for children, the organizers said Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :A total of 191 performances will be staged in Beijing during the upcoming month-long theatre festival for children, the organizers said Tuesday.

The 9th China Children's Theatre Festival, themed on bringing theater into children's lives, will last from July 6 to August 11.

Some of the shows will be performed in cities such as Tianjin, Jinan and Chengdu.

Participating foreign groups come from more than a dozen countries including Romania, Denmark, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Russia and Italy.

The organizers, led by China National Theatre for Children, said 40 percent of the tickets would be priced below 100 Yuan (14.7 U.S. Dollars) each and free tickets would also be available for children from disadvantaged families.

Related Topics

Russia China Jinan Tianjin Chengdu Beijing Italy Japan Romania Denmark July August From

Recent Stories

TCL launches home appliances in Pakistan

12 minutes ago

Thousands in Istanbul pray for ex-Egyptian preside ..

2 minutes ago

Lawmakers to follow code of conduct devised for de ..

2 minutes ago

West Indies must find World Cup solutions, not exc ..

2 minutes ago

At Least 50 People Killed Daily in Fight Against M ..

2 minutes ago

US-Led Coalition Confirms Rockets Landed in Iraqi ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.