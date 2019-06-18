(@FahadShabbir)

A total of 191 performances will be staged in Beijing during the upcoming month-long theatre festival for children, the organizers said Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :A total of 191 performances will be staged in Beijing during the upcoming month-long theatre festival for children, the organizers said Tuesday.

The 9th China Children's Theatre Festival, themed on bringing theater into children's lives, will last from July 6 to August 11.

Some of the shows will be performed in cities such as Tianjin, Jinan and Chengdu.

Participating foreign groups come from more than a dozen countries including Romania, Denmark, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Russia and Italy.

The organizers, led by China National Theatre for Children, said 40 percent of the tickets would be priced below 100 Yuan (14.7 U.S. Dollars) each and free tickets would also be available for children from disadvantaged families.