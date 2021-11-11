UrduPoint.com

19th CPC Central Committee Concludes 6th Plenary Session, Releases Communique

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :A high-profile meeting of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has adopted a landmark resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the CPC's 100 years of endeavors, according to a communique released here on Thursday.

The resolution was reviewed and adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, held in Beijing from Monday to Thursday, said the communique of the plenum.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, made an important speech at the session.

The session heard and discussed a work report Xi delivered on behalf of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. He also explained the draft of the resolution to the session.

The session also reviewed and passed a resolution on convening the 20th National Congress of the CPC in the second half of 2022 in Beijing.

