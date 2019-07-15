UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1st China-Africa Peace,security Forum Opens In Beijing

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 06:57 PM

1st China-Africa peace,security forum opens in Beijing

The first China-Africa Peace and Security Forum, held by China's Ministry of National Defense, opened in Beijing Monday

BEIJING , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The first China-Africa Peace and Security Forum, held by China's Ministry of National Defense, opened in Beijing Monday.

Representatives of the Chinese military as well as nearly 100 representatives from 50 African countries and the African Union, including 15 defense ministers and chiefs of staff, are attending the forum.

The attendees will discuss the initiative of building a China-Africa community with a shared future that was raised at the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, and focus on topics including China-Africa cooperation in peace and security, and regional maritime security.

Speaking on behalf of African representatives, Hamed Bakayoko, defense minister of Cote d'Ivoire, said he hopes the forum will help strengthen China-Africa cooperation in peace and security, so that the two sides will jointly safeguard peace in Africa and the world.

The representatives from Africa will visit China's army, navy and air force troops as well as Shanghai during the forum, which runs until Saturday.

Related Topics

Africa World Army China Visit Beijing Shanghai 2018 From

Recent Stories

NDMA sends two-member team to monitor rehab operat ..

24 seconds ago

District Health Committee formed to bring improvem ..

25 seconds ago

Govt to lay foundation stone of Lai Expressway soo ..

27 seconds ago

10 killed in Nigeria weekend attack

29 seconds ago

Almost 1Mln Fans Apply for Tickets to Euro 2020 Ma ..

7 minutes ago

Supreme Court starts to hear cases through videoli ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.