1st Joint Russian-Turkish Patrol in Syria Successful - Russian Military Police

QAMISHLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The first joint Russian-Turkish patrol along the Syria-Turkey border was carried out successfully on Friday as the task was accomplished without any problems, Col. Alexander Bezklubov from Russian military police contingent operating in Syria told reporters.

"The patrol was carried out successfully, without any problems, as the equipment did not fail, people did not fail and accomplished the task," Bezklubov said.

"We agreed on joint patrolling in this area at least two weeks later," he added.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier reported that the patrol covered a distance of more than 110 kilometers [some 68 miles] to the west of the Al-Darbasiyah crossing at a depth of six kilometers from the Syrian-Turkish border.

The patrolling lasted for about four hours and involved the inspection of several large settlements along the border, the ministry said.