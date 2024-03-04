(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) China's top political advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, opened its annual session on Monday in Beijing.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, held at the Great Hall of the People.

At the meeting, the agenda for the session was reviewed and approved.

Wang Huning, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, delivered a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee to the session.