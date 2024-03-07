Open Menu

1st LD-Writethru: China Advocates Equal, Orderly Multi-polar World, Inclusive Economic Globalization That Benefits All: FM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 01:20 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) China advocates an equal and orderly multi-polar world and inclusive economic globalization that benefits all, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.

An equal multi-polar world means equal rights, opportunities and rules for every nation, Wang told a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing annual session of China's national legislature.

Certain or a few powers should not monopolize international affairs and countries should not be categorized according to their so-called strength, he said.

"It is impermissible that those with the bigger fist have the final say, and it is definitely unacceptable that certain countries must be at the table while others can only be on the menu," Wang said.

An orderly multi-polar world means all should observe the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, he noted.

"Multipolarity doesn't mean the forming of blocs, or fragmentation, or disarray. All countries must act within the UN-centered international system," Wang told reporters.

Universally beneficial globalization means growing the economic pie and sharing it more fairly, he said.

