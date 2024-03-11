1st LD-Writethru: China's Auto Sales Up 11.1 Pct In First 2 Months
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) China's auto sales rose 11.1 percent year on year to nearly 4.03 million units in the first two months of this year, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers showed Monday.
The country's auto output during the January-February period increased by 8.1 percent year on year to 3.92 million units, according to the association.
Specifically, passenger car output and sales stood at 3.36 million units and 3.45 million units, up 7.9 percent and 10.6 percent year on year, respectively, the data showed.
Commercial vehicle output rose by 9 percent year on year to 560,000 units, while commercial vehicle sales increased by 14.1 percent year on year to 575,000 units.
The new energy vehicles (NEVs) sector maintained fast growth momentum during the first two months. The country's NEVs output reached 1.25 million units, climbing 28.2 percent compared with a year earlier. Sales of NEVs rose 29.4 percent year on year to 1.21 million units.
Total auto exports amounted to 822,000 units during the period, an increase of 30.5 percent year on year, the data revealed.
