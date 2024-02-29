Open Menu

1st LD-Writethru: Chinese Shares Close Higher Thursday

Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Chinese stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 1.94 percent to 3,015.17 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 3.13 percent higher at 9,330.44 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices totaled 1.05 trillion Yuan (about 147.81 billion U.S. Dollars), down from 1.36 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.

Stocks rose across the board, with shipbuilding shares leading the gains.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 3.32 percent to close at 1,807.03 points Thursday.

