UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Algeria Activists On Hunger Strike Over 'abusive' Detention: Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 08:35 PM

2 Algeria activists on hunger strike over 'abusive' detention: lawyer

Two jailed activists from Algeria's anti-government "Hirak" protest movement have been on hunger strike for over a week to protest their incarceration, one of their lawyers said Saturday

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Two jailed activists from Algeria's anti-government "Hirak" protest movement have been on hunger strike for over a week to protest their incarceration, one of their lawyers said Saturday.

Mohamed Tadjadit, nicknamed the "Hirak poet", and Noureddine Khimoud were arrested on August 23 and held in preventive detention for "inciting an unarmed gathering" and publishing material that "could harm national unity", according to their lawyers.

Five days later, they began a hunger strike "because they consider that the detention is abusive and unfounded", one of the defence attorneys, Zoubida Assoul, told AFP.

Tadjadit defied a ban on public protests imposed by the authorities in March, at the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and took part in an anti-government rally on August 21 in Algiers, according to local media.

He had been arrested in November last year and sentenced the following month to 18 months in jail on charges of "undermining the national interest".

Tadjadit was among more than 70 members of the Hirak movement who were released from jail in January.

Anti-government protests led by the Hirak movement last year swept ailing president Abdelaziz Bouteflika from power but continued afterwards, demanding the ouster of the entire state apparatus, reviled by many Algerians as inept and corrupt.

Weekly demonstrations rocked Algeria for more than a year and only came to a halt in March due to the coronavirus crisis.

But authorities have in recent months stepped up a crackdown on government critics, including journalists, opposition politicians and Hirak members.

Related Topics

Protest Jail Lawyers Algiers Algeria January March August November Media From Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jihadists net $140 mn from Burkina gold mine raids ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister unveils Rs 1,100 b historic package ..

1 minute ago

Nearly 30 People Arrested After Another Night of U ..

1 minute ago

New school year begins in Iran amid concerns, crit ..

1 minute ago

SSDO launches legislative support group on CVE in ..

1 minute ago

AJK to observe Defense Day with traditional zeal a ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.