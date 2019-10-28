UrduPoint.com
2 Civilian Killed, 10 Injured In Terror Attack

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 03:54 PM

At least two civilians have been killed and 10 others injured in terror attacks in northern Syria

SYRIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :At least two civilians have been killed and 10 others injured in terror attacks in northern Syria.

The YPG/PKK terror group is targeting settlement areas under control of the Syrian National Army (SNA) that has fought alongside the Turkish forces in Turkey-led anti-terror operations in northern Syria.

A civilian was killed and seven others wounded in a car bomb attack in Suluk town, located southeast of Tal Abyad which was liberated on Oct. 13 from the YPG/PKK terrorists in Turkey's Operation Peace Spring.

Another civilian was killed and three others wounded when a mine planted south of Cobanbey town, located on Turkey-Syria border, exploded. The wounded were taken to a nearby hospital.

Cobanbey was liberated from the terror group in Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016.

On Saturday, five civilians, including three children, were also injured when a bomb planted on a motorcycle exploded in a village located south of Tal Abyad district.

Since 2016, Turkey has conducted three successful operations in northern Syria against the terrorist YPG/PKK and Daesh (also known as ISIS): Operation Euphrates Shield (2016-17), Operation Olive Branch (2018), and Operation Peace Spring.

Launched on Oct. 9, the Operation Peace Spring aims to eliminate terrorist YPG/PKK elements from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists will pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey's border with Syria within 150 hours, and security forces from Turkey and Russia will mount joint patrols there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

