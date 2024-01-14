2 Dead, 1 Missing After Severe Storms, Floods Hit Sao Paulo
Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SAO PAULO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) At least two people, including a six-year-old boy, died and another is missing as a result of floods and landslides, after five days of storms in the metropolitan region of Sao Paulo, the local fire department reported Saturday.
The boy drowned after being swept away by a flood early Saturday in the municipality of Juquitiba, in the suburbs of Sao Paulo, and a 48-year-old man died Friday night in Sao Bernardo do Campo after his house collapsed due to a landslide.
Rescue is underway near Parelheiros at the southern tip of Sao Paulo to search for a person who went missing due to flooding, local media reported.
The city suffered one of the heaviest rains in the past five days, which caused at least 400 trees to fall and power outages affecting more than two million users.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday
Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP
More Stories From World
-
Death toll from Colombia landslide hits 345 minutes ago
-
4 die as car slides off bridge amid heavy rainfall in NW Syria5 minutes ago
-
Taiwan question China’s internal affair: FM6 minutes ago
-
China's weekly export container shipping index up55 minutes ago
-
Lock-up shares worth about 56.95 bln yuan to become tradable in China55 minutes ago
-
2 dead in light plane crash in Australia's Queensland55 minutes ago
-
Philippines' approved investment projects up 73 pct in 202355 minutes ago
-
China's e-commerce logistics index up in 202356 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 2nd update1 hour ago
-
New Zealand v Pakistan - 2nd Twenty20 international score1 hour ago
-
China-Pakistan cargo route launched to facilitate air transport1 hour ago
-
General Entertainment Authority, designer Elie Saab join forces to redefine fashion for Riyadh Seaso ..1 hour ago