2 Dead, 1 Missing After Severe Storms, Floods Hit Sao Paulo

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM

SAO PAULO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) At least two people, including a six-year-old boy, died and another is missing as a result of floods and landslides, after five days of storms in the metropolitan region of Sao Paulo, the local fire department reported Saturday.

The boy drowned after being swept away by a flood early Saturday in the municipality of Juquitiba, in the suburbs of Sao Paulo, and a 48-year-old man died Friday night in Sao Bernardo do Campo after his house collapsed due to a landslide.

Rescue is underway near Parelheiros at the southern tip of Sao Paulo to search for a person who went missing due to flooding, local media reported.

The city suffered one of the heaviest rains in the past five days, which caused at least 400 trees to fall and power outages affecting more than two million users.

