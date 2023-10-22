Open Menu

2 Dead, 2 Missing In Philippine Tanker Fire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2023 | 02:40 PM

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) A fire broke out on a motor tanker while anchored off Batangas province, south of Manila, on Sunday, killing two people, officials said.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) initially reported that one died from the blaze that razed the vessel Motor Tanker Sea Horse at around 9 a.m. local time. The fire raged for two hours before firefighters extinguished it.

Joselito Sinocruz, the manager of Port of Batangas, said in an updated report that two died and two others were still missing from the accident.

Sinocruz told a radio interview that two bodies were found inside the vessel and seven people were on the vessel when it caught fire. The tanker was not carrying any oil when the incident happened, he added.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

