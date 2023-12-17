Open Menu

2 Dead, 5 Injured In Transport Terminal Fire In Philippine Capital

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2023 | 01:00 PM

2 dead, 5 injured in transport terminal fire in Philippine capital

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Two people died and five others were injured after fire engulfed a truck and a bus parked alongside each other at a transport terminal in the Philippine capital region on Sunday, the Bureau of Fire Protection said.

The bureau said the fire broke out past 9 a.m. local time at a terminal in Marikina City and quickly spread a few minutes later. Firefighters extinguished the blaze less than an hour later.

The bureau has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the deadly fire.

