2 dead, 5 missing in Australia bush fires

Two people have died as dozens of fires rage across eastern Australia, authorities said Tuesday

AUSTRALIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Two people have died as dozens of fires rage across eastern Australia, authorities said Tuesday.

The two people, believed to be a man and his son, died as flames hit the Bega Valley town of Cobargo early this morning while a third person is still missing, Australia-based ABC news reported quoted local officials. The fires gutted buildings along the South Coast of New South Wales, fire officials said.

The bushfire in Gippsland, a region in the southeast devastated dozens of properties including houses and a Primary school leaving four people missing.

Search and rescue operations for missing people are underway.

Seven emergency warnings were issued for East Gippsland, where more than 400,000 hectares have been burned, ABC said. On Monday, the authorities placed emergency warnings for out-of-control bushfires in the north of Melbourne. Authorities have asked residents to close all doors, turn off cooling systems and shelter in rooms with two exits, and move to already-burnt ground if their home caught fire.

The number of people who died due to massive bushfires since August have risen to 12.