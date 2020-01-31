(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) : At least two people have been confirmed dead, with eight others injured, as an explosive fire occurred in a South Korean leather factory, Yonhap news agency reported Friday.

The fire, which was likely to be caused by an unidentified explosion, broke out at about 11:25 a.m.

local time at the leather factory in Yangju, 30 km north of the capital Seoul.

Two people have been confirmed dead, and eight others were taken to the hospital after suffering injuries.

The fire was extinguished about 25 minutes later. It was believed to have been caused by an explosion in the boiler room of the leather factory.