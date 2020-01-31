UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Dead, 8 Injured In Explosive Fire At S.Korea's Leather Factory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 12:01 PM

2 dead, 8 injured in explosive fire at S.Korea's leather factory

At least two people have been confirmed dead, with eight others injured, as an explosive fire occurred in a South Korean leather factory, Yonhap news agency reported Friday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) : At least two people have been confirmed dead, with eight others injured, as an explosive fire occurred in a South Korean leather factory, Yonhap news agency reported Friday.

The fire, which was likely to be caused by an unidentified explosion, broke out at about 11:25 a.m.

local time at the leather factory in Yangju, 30 km north of the capital Seoul.

Two people have been confirmed dead, and eight others were taken to the hospital after suffering injuries.

The fire was extinguished about 25 minutes later. It was believed to have been caused by an explosion in the boiler room of the leather factory.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Seoul North Korea

Recent Stories

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in South Kor ..

20 seconds ago

Hubei adds 70 rural medical facilities against epi ..

23 seconds ago

China's fight against coronavirus buys world time, ..

24 seconds ago

High blood pressure research: 2019 overview

27 seconds ago

Diabetes research breakthrough' may open new possi ..

2 minutes ago

Exercise has the same effect on the brain as coffe ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.