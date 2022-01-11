2 dead, 8 missing after Egypt truck plunges into Nile

Two persons died and eight others are missing in Egypt after a truck carrying 24 persons plunged off a ferry while crossing the Nile, the public prosecutor's office said Tuesday

The accident took place in the Nile Delta north of the capital Cairo on Monday evening, when the truck drove onto the ferry -- which did not have a licence to carry vehicles.

The truck then fell off and sank in the river, the statement added, noting that children were among the missing.

A total of 14 people were rescued, and the search continues for the missing bodies.

The prosecutor's office said authorities had arrested the driver of the vehicle and three ferry employees.