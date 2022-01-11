UrduPoint.com

2 Dead, 8 Missing After Egypt Truck Plunges Into Nile

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2022 | 09:13 PM

2 dead, 8 missing after Egypt truck plunges into Nile

Two persons died and eight others are missing in Egypt after a truck carrying 24 persons plunged off a ferry while crossing the Nile, the public prosecutor's office said Tuesday

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Two persons died and eight others are missing in Egypt after a truck carrying 24 persons plunged off a ferry while crossing the Nile, the public prosecutor's office said Tuesday.

The accident took place in the Nile Delta north of the capital Cairo on Monday evening, when the truck drove onto the ferry -- which did not have a licence to carry vehicles.

The truck then fell off and sank in the river, the statement added, noting that children were among the missing.

A total of 14 people were rescued, and the search continues for the missing bodies.

The prosecutor's office said authorities had arrested the driver of the vehicle and three ferry employees.

Related Topics

Accident Egypt Driver Vehicles Vehicle Died Cairo

Recent Stories

Brazil's Inflation Rises Past 10% to Six-Year High ..

Brazil's Inflation Rises Past 10% to Six-Year High - Statistics Office

37 seconds ago
 Election of New European Parliament President Sche ..

Election of New European Parliament President Scheduled for January 18

38 seconds ago
 Hungary general election on April 3: president

Hungary general election on April 3: president

2 minutes ago
 No Request at UNSC Yet to Discuss North Korea's Mi ..

No Request at UNSC Yet to Discuss North Korea's Missile Launch - President

2 minutes ago
 Detained Kabul University Professor Released on Ba ..

Detained Kabul University Professor Released on Bail by Taliban - Reports

2 minutes ago
 EMA Estimates It Takes Around 3-4 Months to Approv ..

EMA Estimates It Takes Around 3-4 Months to Approve Variant-Specific Vaccine - O ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.