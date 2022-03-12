UrduPoint.com

2 Dead, 9 Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Outdoor Seating Of Restaurant In U.S. Capital

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2022

Two women were killed and nine others injured after a vehicle plowed through an outdoor seating area of a restaurant in northwest Washington, D.C. at lunchtime Friday

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) --:Two women were killed and nine others injured after a vehicle plowed through an outdoor seating area of a restaurant in northwest Washington, D.C. at lunchtime Friday.

A preliminary investigation shows that an elderly man lost control of his SUV while driving alone, and "he's remained cooperative," Commander Duncan Bedlion of the Second District within the Metropolitan Police Department told reporters.

"All indications are this was truly accidental," Bedlion said.

"There were no indications this was intentional."Eight people were taken to hospitals with various injuries, and five of them were in critical condition, including the two women who later died. Three others were treated and released on scene, according to D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services officials.

"This is rare, we haven't had an incident like this in many years," D.C. Fire Chief John A. Donnelly said. "Hitting a crowd of people is a very serious event that results in a lot of injuries, that's what we're dealing with right now."

