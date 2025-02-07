Open Menu

2 Dead After Small Plane Crashes On Busy Sao Paulo Street, Hits Bus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 10:51 PM

2 dead after small plane crashes on busy Sao Paulo street, hits bus

Two people were killed Friday when a small plane crashed on a major avenue in Brazil's economic capital Sao Paulo, narrowly escaping heavy traffic and skidding into a bus, authorities said

Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Two people were killed Friday when a small plane crashed on a major avenue in Brazil's economic capital Sao Paulo, narrowly escaping heavy traffic and skidding into a bus, authorities said.

The plane, carrying two people, slid hundreds of meters along the avenue, passing in front of a queue of dozens of vehicles waiting at a traffic light, according to images shown in local media.

It then hit a bus and exploded, firefighter chief Ronaldo Melo told journalists.

The pilot and a passenger were killed in the accident, which happened shortly after the King Air F90 took off from the Campo de Marte airport, which handles domestic flights.

Six people were injured, said Melo.

The passengers of the bus managed to escape, some of whom were left with "bruises." A passing motorcyclist also fell and received medical attention.

Images broadcast on local television showed thick plumes of smoke billowing into the air, however firefighters quickly got the blaze under control.

Investigators are at the scene "taking photos and interviewing people who witnessed the aircraft crash" to establish the circumstances of the accident, Melo said.

He said it was unclear if the plane had been attempting an emergency landing at the time of the accident.

Brazil has seen several dramatic small plane crashes in recent months.

According to statistics from the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (CENIPA), there were 20 aircraft accidents in January, with eight people killed.

These mainly involved agricultural aircraft and private planes.

Recent Stories

2 dead after small plane crashes on busy Sao Paulo ..

2 dead after small plane crashes on busy Sao Paulo street, hits bus

4 minutes ago
 Agent involved in human trafficking held

Agent involved in human trafficking held

18 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif lauds PCB, inaugurates renovated ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif lauds PCB, inaugurates renovated Gaddafi Stadium

17 minutes ago
 Additional IG Operations Punjab attends policing s ..

Additional IG Operations Punjab attends policing seminar

18 minutes ago
 14th annual literary awards distribution ceremony ..

14th annual literary awards distribution ceremony on Feb 8

18 minutes ago
 EU says US sanctions threaten ICC's independence

EU says US sanctions threaten ICC's independence

41 minutes ago
2nd phase of action against power theft starts at ..

2nd phase of action against power theft starts at Sakrand

18 minutes ago
 NA Education Body demands upto 25% budget for cult ..

NA Education Body demands upto 25% budget for culture, heritage devision

18 minutes ago
 Mainly cold, partly cloudy weather forecast for Ba ..

Mainly cold, partly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

18 minutes ago
 Ireland 76 runs ahead after Zimbabwe's heroic last ..

Ireland 76 runs ahead after Zimbabwe's heroic last-wicket stand

18 minutes ago
 Second phase of action against power theft starts ..

Second phase of action against power theft starts at Sakrand

18 minutes ago
 Government prioritizes expense cuts and civil gove ..

Government prioritizes expense cuts and civil government rightsizing: Khurram Sc ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World