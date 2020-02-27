UrduPoint.com
2 Dead After Trains Hits Car In South Australia

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 05:24 PM

2 dead after trains hits car in South Australia

South Australia Police confirmed that two people have died after a car and train collided on Thursday

CANBERRA,, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :South Australia Police confirmed that two people have died after a car and train collided on Thursday.

The accident happened about at 3 p.m. (local time) at Mallala, north of Adelaide, the capital city of South Australia, a state in the southern central part of Australia.

A goods train traveling south towards Adelaide collided with a Ford 4WD at a level crossing just south of Mallala.

"On arrival of emergency services, the two occupants of the vehicle, were pronounced dead at the scene," said the South Australia Police.

"Major crash investigators have attended the scene of the collision and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash."

