2 Dead As Mauritius Oil Spill Clean-up Boats Collide

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 05:30 PM

2 dead as Mauritius oil spill clean-up boats collide

The prime minister of Mauritius said Tuesday two sailors were dead and two others missing after a tugboat assisting in a major oil spill clean-up off the Indian Ocean island collided with a barge

Port Louis, Mauritius, Sept 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The prime minister of Mauritius said Tuesday two sailors were dead and two others missing after a tugboat assisting in a major oil spill clean-up off the Indian Ocean island collided with a barge.

A search was under way for the missing crew after the accident late Monday as the boats returned from where a tanker crashed into a reef in late July, leaking more than 1,000 tonnes of oil into the island's picturesque waters.

"It is tragic that we lost two of the tugboat crew, while two others are still missing," Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said after visiting rescued sailors in hospital.

"We are doing everything we can to locate them, with all our means and with thehelp of fishermen in the area. On behalf of the government, I extend my sympathies to thefamily."

