2 Dead In Light Plane Crash In Australia's Queensland
Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Two men died in a light plane crash in Dugandan in Australia's state of Queensland on Sunday, local media reported.
Emergency services were called to the incident across the road from the Boonah Golf Club shortly before midday on Sunday, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.
The pilot appeared to have been attempting to land at the Boonah Airfield, where they had earlier taken off from, when the plane crashed, the ABC quoted Queensland Police Acting Inspector Kerry Olsen as saying.
Two people lost their lives as a result of the crash, said Olsen.
An investigation is still ongoing.
