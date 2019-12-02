2 die, 246 others fall ill after eating contaminated cucumbers at drug treatment center

(@imziishan)

Two persons died and 246 others became sick at a treatment center for drug addicts in northwest Cambodia's Banteay Meanchey province after eating cucumbers, which were suspicious of being contaminated with pesticide residues, a provincial health chief said on Monday

CAMBODIA'S, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Two persons died and 246 others became sick at a treatment center for drug addicts in northwest Cambodia's Banteay Meanchey province after eating cucumbers, which were suspicious of being contaminated with pesticide residues, a provincial health chief said on Monday.

The fatal incident took place at the Phnom Bak New Life Center in Serey Sophorn town on Sunday afternoon, said Keo Sopheaktra, director of the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Health Department.

"They had nausea, dizziness, breathing difficulty, stomach ache and diarrhea, several hours after they ate fresh cucumbers," he told Xinhua.

"Two men were pronounced dead hours after being admitted to the provincial hospital, as 246 others have been hospitalized." He said until Monday afternoon, 122 victims have recovered and left the hospital, and 124 are still in hospital, but their condition is stable.

Sopheaktra said the sample of the contaminated cucumbers was sent to the provincial food safety bureau for a test.

The center has a total of 800 people receiving drug quit treatment, the National Police reported, adding that the center bought the vegetables, including cucumbers for cooking, and the victims ate cucumbers with chilli salt, and some did not even clean them before eating.