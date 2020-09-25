2 injured in training plane crash in northern Iran

A training plane crashed in northern Iran on Friday and two people on board were injured, official IRNA news agency reported

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :A training plane crashed in northern Iran on Friday and two people on board were injured, official IRNA news agency reported.

The plane crashed near Azadi Airport of Nazarabad town in Iran's Alborz province, 89 km to the northwest of capital Tehran, according to the report.

The pilot and the trainee have some bone fractures and the injuries are not serious, the report quoted regional emergency center as saying.The cause of the incident is not clear so far.