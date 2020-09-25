UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Injured In Training Plane Crash In Northern Iran

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 04:55 PM

2 injured in training plane crash in northern Iran

A training plane crashed in northern Iran on Friday and two people on board were injured, official IRNA news agency reported

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :A training plane crashed in northern Iran on Friday and two people on board were injured, official IRNA news agency reported.

The plane crashed near Azadi Airport of Nazarabad town in Iran's Alborz province, 89 km to the northwest of capital Tehran, according to the report.

The pilot and the trainee have some bone fractures and the injuries are not serious, the report quoted regional emergency center as saying.The cause of the incident is not clear so far.

Related Topics

Injured Iran Tehran Airport

Recent Stories

National players join domestic teams for National ..

13 minutes ago

Brett Lee shares what he did to bring Dean Jones b ..

24 minutes ago

DEWA participates in Ten-Year Forecast summit by I ..

26 minutes ago

Asad reviews FETP projects under PSDP

1 minute ago

Greta calls for more climate pressure on decision- ..

1 minute ago

Four injured in Paris knife attack near former off ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.